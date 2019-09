EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (1-1) is set to host Nevada (2-1) in Week 4 of the college football season and the Miners feel like they have something to prove on Saturday against the Wolfpack.

Saturday’s matchup is the first time these two former Western Athletic Conference (WAC) programs have met since 2002. Nevada holds the series edge, 2-1.

It's about that time πŸˆπŸ”œ



Looking to go 1-0 this week.



β›οΈπŸ†™ pic.twitter.com/eU5NJUEfnV — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) September 19, 2019

Senior quarterback Brandon Jones and sophomore linebacker Sione Tupou joined KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan live in-studio to preview the game.