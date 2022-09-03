NORMAN, Oklahoma (KTSM) – UTEP football was handed their second straight loss to begin the season as No. 9 Oklahoma secured a 45-13 win over the Miners on Saturday.

Everything went as expected, the Miners walked into Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma as big underdogs.

It took less than two minutes for the Sooners to get on the board. A 12-yard touchdown run from quarterback Dillion Gabriel gave his team a quick 7-0 lead.

The Sooners would then jump out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle was responsibile for six of the Miners 13 points on the day. Baechle nailed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter to make the score 21-3. In the fourth quarter, Baechle successfully made a 54-yard field goal, which was a career high, to make the score 42-13.

Baechle is the first UTEP kicker to hit at least two field goals of at least 48 uards or more since Dakota Warren (57,50) did it on Sep. 25, 2010.

Even though the final score was one UTEP did not enjoy, they did have some good moments that head coach Dana Dimel was content with as the Miners walk away from this game with more data on their own team.

“I thought after we handled the first onslaught – the 21-0 run, I thought we played better. From that point on it was 24-13 and we executed and did some things well. Our football team is not going to be in a more hostile environment than this,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “I said earlier, if we can get through and not get beat up, we’d be a better team after leaving this field. We played a really good football team today. [Oklahoma] executed at a high level and did some good things. But I feel comfortable about our football team.”

Gavin Hardison completed 26-of-43 passes for 244 yards for the Miners. The 26 completions were a career high. Ten UTEP players made a catch — the most for UTEP in a game under coach Dana Dimel — led by Reynaldo Flores (7-76) and Tyrin Smith (8-71).

Dillon Gabriel finished 15-of-23 passing for 233 yards and two TD’s for Oklahoma (1-0). Gabriel completed 6-of-7 passes for 128 yards over the opening 15 minutes in leading the Sooners to the 21-0 lead.

The Miners amassed 316 yards of offense while keeping the Sooners under the 500-yard mark (492). UTEP also played turnover-free football until Calvin Brownholtz’s pass was picked off by OU’s Gentry Williams late in the fourth quarter.

UTEP now stares at itself in the mirror with an 0-2 record to start the season. That makes the Miners’ next game a vital one to win. UTEP will host New Mexico State, in another edition in the Battle of I-10, next Saturday, Sep. 10 at the Sun Bowl. This will be the first time in four years that the Aggies will make the trip to El Paso, Texas to play UTEP.