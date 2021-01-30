UTEP stops the bleeding with 69-51 win over UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The roller coaster ride that is the UTEP men’s basketball season continued this weekend against UTSA — 48 hours after giving up 86 points to the Roadrunners on Thursday night in San Antonio, the Miners held UTSA to just 51 points in a 69-51 win on Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center.

VICTORY 💥⛏



Up Next:

UTEP will play at @UAB_MBB on Feb. 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/QIJCoBvxj3 — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEP_MBB) January 31, 2021

The Miners (8-8, 4-6 C-USA), who had lost five of their last six games coming into the night, snapped the Roadrunners’ (8-9, 4-6 C-USA) three-game winning streak. UTEP held UTSA to under 29 percent from the field and kept Jhivvan Jackson to at bay with seven points after allowing him to score 32 points on Thursday night.

“I thought our guys were really focused today during our walk-through and at shoot-around today on what we had to do defensively,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “I thought they came out and really played well together defensively. Our guards rebounded the ball, which was really big for us tonight. That was big in terms of our defense.”

UTEP had two players record double-doubles in the win. Jamal Bieniemy’s double-double was the first of his collegiate career, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points and 14 rebounds (career-high) while Souley Boum led the Miners with a game-high 20 points in the win.

Tydus Verhoeven scored seven points with seven boards, Bryson Williams tallied nine rebounds and seven points, and Christian Agnew came off the bench and chipped in with seven points. The Miners outmuscled the Roadrunners on the boards, 45-27. UTEP tallied eight offensive boards, led by Verhoeven’s three, while outscoring UTSA 11-7 on second-chance points.

UTEP shot 88.9 percent (16-18) from the foul line and 44.6 percent from the floor. The 51 points allowed was the least yielded to a conference opponent in a winning effort since defeating Charlotte 57-53 on Jan. 26, 2019.

The Miners will now turn their attention to a weekend series in Birmingham, Alabama, against UAB on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. Both games will air on ESPN+.