EL PASO – Despite UTEP outhitting the Panthers 11-to-10, FIU held off a late sixth-inning push by the Miners for a 10-8-win Saturday afternoon to clinch the series at Helen of Troy Field.

The Panthers were quick to strike first to open the game with two home runs: two RBI by Ashton Lansdell and a solo home run by Ella Whitney.

The Miners answered in the bottom of the first inning with a 2-RBI long ball by Caitlyn Brockway, scoring Savannah Favre, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

UTEP juiced the bases in the second frame and tied the game with a bases-loaded walk by Lexi Morales.

FIU had an explosive fourth inning when the Panthers drove in six runs on five hits. A sacrifice flyout and wild pitch lifted the Panthers to a 5-3 lead. Back-to-back hits by Lansdell and Madison Lewis stretched FIU’s lead to 9-3 with an RBI single and a base-clearing double, respectively.

The Panthers tacked on their final run of the game with an RBI single by Brown in the fifth.

The Miners cut the deficit in the sixth inning as they put FIU’s pitcher in a bases-loaded jam. Favre had an RBI sac fly, while Brockway followed with an intentional walk to keep the diamond full. Back-to-back singles by Peyton Angulo and Ashlynn Allen squeezed out three more runs, and Ajia Richard hit a two-out RBI single to right field to inch closer to the Panthers at a 10-8 score.

Both teams had a tough defensive inning in the seventh, as the Panthers held on to their two-run lead to clinch the series.

Miner Quick Hits

Ashlynn Allen: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B

Caitlyn Brockway: 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2-BB, HR

Peyton Angulo: 2-for-4, RBI

Ajia Richard: 2-for-4, RBI

Savannah Favre: RBI

Lexi Morales: 1-for-3, 2-BB

Karina Somoza: 2-for-5

ON DECK

Game three of the three-game series is set for Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. MT. The contest will be streamed on CUSA.tv, with live stats also available.