EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP softball team (4-2) opened the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Buffalo (1-5) Thursday evening at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

After three scoreless innings, the Bulls took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs after a lead-off single, Buffalo’s Lily Lauck singled center to send Alexis Lucyshyn home.

UTEP responded with a lead-off double by Lexi Morales and a SAC bunt from Savannah Favre placed Morales into scoring position then was plated thanks to a sacrifice fly from Peyton Angulo. Anna Sample stepped up to the plate and smacked a long ball over right field to give UTEP the one run advantage, 2-1.

Pate Cathey shredded a homer in the next frame scoring Ajia Richard who doubled down the right field line to start the bottom half lifting the Miners to a 4-1 lead. Buffalo’s comeback attempt fell short, leaving runners stranded in the next two innings securing UTEP’s win.

Zaylie Calderon (2-1) tossed her second complete-game victory and sent six batters back to the dugout.

UTEP has started fast for the second straight year. The Miners are above .500 through six games for the second straight season.