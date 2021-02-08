UTEP softball to host national powerhouse Oklahoma, plus ACU, for Miner Invitational

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP softball will get a big early-season test.

The Miners will host national powerhouse, 4th-ranked Oklahoma, as well as Abilene Christian for the three-team Miner Invitational to open the 2021 season this Thursday and Friday, the school announced on Monday.

It’s the first-ever UTEP meetings with the Sooners and Wildcats.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our community, institution, athletic department and obviously a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to take the field on opening day against Oklahoma – a historic program with a rich tradition of success,” UTEP Softball Head Coach TJ Hubbard said. “We’re excited to be on the field this Thursday.”

Oklahoma has historically been one of the best programs in the nation under head coach Patty Gasso, with 13 trips to the Women’s College World Series, plus four national championships, and a pair of runner-up finishes. All of that success has come since the year 2000.

The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the last completed season in 2019, Oklahoma was the runner-up to national champion UCLA. They have been to four straight WCWS.

A schedule for the Miner invitational is below. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

DAY ONE OF COMPETITION (Thursday, Feb. 11)

10:00 a.m. MT: UTEP vs. Oklahoma

12:30 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. ACU

3:00 p.m. MT: Oklahoma* vs. ACU

*Oklahoma will be the home team vs. ACU (Home team in bold)

DAY TWO OF COMPETITION (Friday, Feb. 12)

10:00 a.m. MT: ACU* vs. Oklahoma

12:30 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. ACU

3:00 p.m. MT: UTEP vs. Oklahoma

*ACU will be the home team vs. Oklahoma (Home team in bold)