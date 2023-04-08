EL PASO – UTEP softball came up short in its series finale versus North Texas as the Mean Green completed the sweep Saturday afternoon with a 7-3 win at Helen of Troy Field.

Both teams scored in the first inning as UNT’s Kailey Gamble doubled down the right field line to score Kalei Christensen and McKenzie Wagoner. UTEP’s Lexi Morales had a leadoff double down the left field line and Ajia Richard hit into a double play but was able to plate Morales from third.

As the Miners trailed by one, 2-1, Gamble knocked out a 2-run home run over left field in the third and teammate Mikayla Smith followed her lead with a solo shot of her own in the fourth inning to extend UNT’s lead, 5-1.

UTEP loaded the bases in the fifth with back-to-back singles by Idalis Mendez and Savannah Favre , and a five-pitch walk by Peyton Angulo brought Caitlyn Brockway up to the plate where she hit a shallow sweet spot in left field to score Mendez and Favre to shrink the deficit to 5-3.

UNT recorded back-to-back RBI hits in the final frame courtesy of Rylee Nicholson and Kalei Christensen to lift its lead to 7-3. Mendez and Favre once again connected with the ball to get on base, but UNT turned in a double play and left field putout to close the inning, securing the 7-3 win.

