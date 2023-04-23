EL PASO – UTEP Softball dropped the series finale versus Louisiana Tech as the Lady Techsters pulled away late to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon with a 13-2 win at Helen of Troy Field.

UTEP was first on the board in the opening inning courtesy of an RBI double by Savannah Favre that plated Lexi Morales , who had a leadoff walk for the Miners.

After three scoreless innings, LA Tech gained a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Jordyn Manning.

Kylie Neel increased the Tech lead to 3-1 with a solo home run in the fifth. UTEP’s Idalis followed with her own solo shot in the bottom of the frame to close in on the Techsters, 3-2.

Amanda Gonzalez put another run on the board for Tech with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Techsters drastically extended the lead in the final frame by driving in nine runs on six hits. LA Tech’s seventh-inning RBI surge was highlighted by a single, two doubles, a bases-loaded walk, and two home runs for a 13-2 advantage.

Miner Quick Hits

ON DECK

UTEP will travel to Birmingham, Ala., to face off against UAB for a three-game series on April 28-30.