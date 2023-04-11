EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP softball team snapped New Mexico State’s five-game win streak in the Battle of I-10 on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory at Helen of Troy Field.

NMSU drove in a pair of runs in the second frame with consecutive singles by Kayla Bowen and Jillian Taylor to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead.

Both teams’ leadoff hitters—Kendal Lunar and Ajia Richard—blasted solo home runs in the third inning to give the game some momentum.

With the bases loaded and two away in the fourth inning, UTEP relief pitcher, Mackenzee Collins, retired the final batter on a swinging strikeout, sending the Miners back to the plate in the bottom half of the inning. Idalis Mendez earned a walk, and Savannah Favre followed with a single to force a pitching change for the Aggies. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Caitlyn Brockway (2 RBI) and Peyton Angulo (1 RBI) lifted the Miners to a 4-3 lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning, NMSU knotted the game in the top of the sixth with a standup double by Riley Carley to plate Taylor from second.

The Miners regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of home runs. Brockway hit a home run down the left field line for a one-run cushion. Angulo followed with a four-pitch walk, and Jordyn Lopez came into the game as her pinch runner just before Richard blasted her second home run of the night to stretch UTEP’s lead, 7-4.

The Aggies placed one runner on in the final frame, but the Miners turned in a double play and a 6-3 putout to follow to wrap up the win.

UTEP will travel to Boca Raton, Fla., to face off against Florida Atlantic for a three-game series, April 14–16, while NMSU will play at Tarleton State this weekend.