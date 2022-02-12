EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday night, UTEP never wavered.

The Miners rallied in the final innings for an 8-7 win over Creighton in the UTEP Invitational, improving to 4-1 on the young season.

UTEP loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning for Ajia Richard, who sent a bouncing ball up the middle. The shortstop booted the ball on the play, allowing two runs to score to tie the game at six.

Later in the frame, freshman Kaylin Jackson came up big for the Miners, singling to left field to bring home two runs, giving UTEP the lead entering the final inning.

The seventh inning was no cake walk. Creighton led off the frame with a solo home run and put the tying run on second base. However, freshman Aalijah Alarcon shut down any threat of a Blue Jays win, striking out Brittney Manthie to end the ballgame.

UTEP will wrap up the opening weekend of the season vs. Abilene Christian on Sunday at 1 p.m.