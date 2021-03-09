UTEP softball put on pause due to positive COVID-19 tests within program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP softball team has canceled their next seven games following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Miners’ program and subsequent contact tracing, the athletic department announced on Tuesday.

The Miners (4-8 this season) were scheduled to play five games in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend in the Lopes Up Classic against Grand Canyon, Northern Illinois, and Baylor.

UTEP’s games at Arizona State, scheduled for March 15-16 in Tempe, have also been canceled.

The Miners’ next scheduled contest is at Texas Tech on March 19.