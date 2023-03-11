SAN ANTONIO – A six-hit four-homer performance from the Miners wasn’t enough as UTEP dropped its second game in its conference opening weekend to UTSA, 11-8, at Roadrunner Field Saturday afternoon.



With the loss, UTEP fell to 8-14, and UTSA improved to 6-17.



Caitlyn Brockway broke the seal in the first inning with an RBI double to right center to plate Savannah Favre from second.



The Roadrunners got on the board in the bottom of the third from a three-run home run by Lilly Hood to take the 3-1 lead.



The Miners put up four runs on four hits in the fourth. Peyton Angulo homered to right field to open the inning. Brockway earned a walk and Rylan Dooner smacked the ball over to left center field to give the Miners a 4-3 lead. Ajia Richard hit the third home run of the game for UTEP to extend the lead to 5-3.



UTSA answered back with five runs in the bottom fourth to regain the lead, 8-5, and forced two UTEP pitching changes. The Roadrunners put up three more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to more than double the score, 11-5.



UTEP’s Amaya Lee and Lexi Morales earned back-to-back walks in the seventh and Favre sliced the Roadrunner lead down to three runs with a three-run shot over center field. UTSA’s outfield finished the job, finalizing the 111-8 UTSA victory

UTEP will close out the weekend series on Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. MT.