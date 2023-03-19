EL PASO – UTEP’s Peyton Angulo denied WKU a shutout win with an RBI-single in the fifth scoring Lexi Morales , but the Hilltoppers would go on to sustain the lead and secure the series win, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

WKU drove in four runs in five innings before UTEP got on the board. In the bottom of the fifth, Morales reached on a fielder’s choice to second base, swiped second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before being plated by Angulo’s single to WKU’s shortstop.

The Hilltoppers stretched the lead, 6-1, in the sixth inning from a two-run home run by Taylor Sanders. The Tops’ pitcher, Katie Gardner, gave up more two hits to the Miners before the squad finalized the series win.

Zaylie Calderon and Aalijah Alarcon combined for nine strikeouts.

Miner Quick Hits

ON DECK

UTEP will travel to Denton, Texas, to face off against North Texas for a three-game series, March 24-26.