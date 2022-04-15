HATTIESBURG – The UTEP softball team (12-25, 2-12 Conference USA) fell to Southern Miss (25-16, 5-9 C-USA) 5-3 in game two of the series Friday afternoon at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

The Golden Eagles were first on the board, 2-0, in the bottom of the first as Hannah Borden homered to left field plating Alyssa Davis who singled to center field earlier in the inning.

UTEP’s Anna Sample blasted a lead-off solo shot in the second to close the deficit 2-1.

The Miners took the lead in the third, 3-2, through the help of Pate Cathey after she shredded a long ball over center field scoring Savannah Favre who got a base hit and swiped second shortly after.

Southern Miss put up three more runs in the fifth after Maria Smith launched a three-run home run to take back the lead, 5-3.



Miner Quick Hits

ON DECK

UTEP will conclude its three-game series versus Southern Miss Saturday, April 16, at a new start time of 9 a.m. MT. The contest will be streamed on CUSA.tv, with live stats also available.

