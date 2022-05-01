HUNTINGTON – The UTEP softball team (15-31, 5-16 Conference USA) fell to Marshall (32-14, 14-7 C-USA) 13-2 to close out the conference series Sunday morning at the Dot Hicks Field.

Marshall took a quick 13-0 lead after three innings.

The Miners posted their first run in the fourth after Anna Sample launched a solo home run over center field.

UTEP’s lead-off hitters Savannah Favre, Lexi Morales, and Sky Estrada, who pinch hit for Zaylie Calderon, loaded the bases in the fifth. Favre would cross the dish shortly after Ajia Richard reached base on a fielder’s choice. Marshall’s defense closed out the inning in double play form to end the game in a 13-2 run-rule.

Miner Quick Hits

Anna Sample: 1-for-3, HR, RBI

Ajia Richard: RBI

Ashlynn Allen: 2-for-2

ON DECK

The Miners will host UAB in their final three-game series of the regular season at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex that runs May 6-8.