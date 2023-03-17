EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP softball grabbed a 6-3 win over Western Kentucky after Peyton Angulo hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 8th inning at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex on Friday.

Western Kentucky struck first in the game after a Taylor Sanders two-run homerun to left field in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, UTEP cut their deficit down to one run after a Pate Cathey double to right center brought in Ashlynn Allen.

In the top of the 5th inning, Western Kentucky extended their lead to 3-1 after Faith Hegh hit an RBI-double. UTEP replied in the bottom 5th with a Lexi Morales two-run shot to tie the game at 3.

The game stayed tied at the end of seven inning of play and that forced both teams to play extras.

UTEP held WKU to no runs in the top of the 8th and it was in the bottom of the inning when Angulo hit a three-run shot to walk it off for the Miners.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. MT at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.