EL PASO, Texas – UTEP continued to play quality soccer with a 2-0 handling of UIW on Thursday night at University Field.

The win gives the Miners (3-4) three over the course of their last four games, including a pair of victories over Mountain West opponents.

An early goal in the 13th minute by Mina Rodriguez started the scoring. The opportunity was created after Tessa Carlin made a sliding play to win a ball near midfield. After taking possession, Carlin found the speedy Rodriguez ahead of her, with the freshman doing the rest to make it 1-0 UTEP.

Needing the insurance goal in the 76th minute, Carlin would once again step up in the moment for her third goal in two games. Following a Rodriguez corner, Justice Tillotson found Carlin from just beyond the left side of the box where she would fire a driving shot into the upper back-right corner of the net.

“It was good to get off on a good start,” UTEP Head Coach Kathryn Balogun said. “We have not played well (prior to tonight) in the second half. To see the girls respond and not only dominate in the opportunity to put away another goal, but also to keep a shutout, that’s definitely a big positive for us.”

The emergence of Carlin, who missed last season due to injury, has been a key for the Miners.

“She has been on a roll,” Balogun said. “Two goals last weekend and one goal tonight. I’m totally ok with this Tessa, and we are excited for her. She got another assist too, so good points on this and just continuing to build her confidence. She’s a good player, she has a lot of opportunities and now she is starting to put those away and gain that confidence in front of the net.”

Goalkeeper Mariah Scott and the UTEP defense ensured the shutout the rest of the way. On the night, Scott brought in four saves while facing 12 shots. The shutout is the second of the season for the back line.

The Miners rattled off seven shots overall and four on frame while posting a 7-5 advantage on corners.

UTEP rounds out non-conference play on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Nevada coming to University Field.