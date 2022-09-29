EL PASO, Texas – UAB tallied the lone goal of the game in the 66th minute on the way to a 1-0 win at UTEP on Thursday night at University Field.

The Blazers (7-2-2, 4-0-0 C-USA) generated the goal off a corner by Jessica Wheeler, who served it in front of the net for Asha Zuniga to head in for her fourth goal of the season.

For the Miners (3-7-3, 0-3-2 C-USA), a trio of Tori Paul shots were the best looks for the attack on the night, including a shot that hit off the crossbar from distance in the 34th minute. Paul concluded the night with two shots on frame.

“I thought we had a couple of opportunities, (including) one long one in the first half that we were all hoping and praying would go in,” UTEP Head Coach Kathryn Balogun said. “But again, we got into the final third much more than we have the last couple of games. We just have to get the ball into the box, and when the ball gets into the box, we have to make some of those front post and back post runs. We have to make the unselfish run. That’s what wins games and scores goals.”

UAB remains in a tie with Rice for first on the league standings, as each team now has accumulated 12 points on the season.

UTEP Goalkeeper Mariah Scott made six saves on the night.

In the win, the Blazers posted a 15-4 edge in shots and a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. UAB had five corners to two for the Miners.

Prior to returning to game action, UTEP will have over a week off, as the Miners travel to Florida Atlantic next Friday.

“I am proud of the team that we became over the week,” Balogun said. “We were not good on Sunday and came back on Tuesday, Wednesday and tonight and were a totally different team, and that’s a team I am proud to coach. It sucks to lose one there, but they are a good team, and we have to continue to build from here instead of regress.”