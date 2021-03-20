UTEP soccer struggles at No. 15 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – UTEP battled but No. 15 Oklahoma State scored four second-half goals on the way to downing the Miners, 5-0, Saturday afternoon. UTEP (3-4-1) trailed 1-0 at the break only to have the Cowgirls (10-2-1) break through over the final 45 minutes of action.

Sophomore GK Emily Parrott was credited with six saves, making three in each half. The Miners recorded three shots. Kristen Prevosto blasted a pair of shots, while Vic Bohdan added another.

UTEP did well to hold OSU’s high-octane offense in check in the first half, limiting the Cowgirls to only one goal in the frame. Grace Yochum (9’) managed to best Parrott off a feed from Morgan Charm.

It was a flurry of activity over the opening 15 minutes of the second half, with Kim Rodriguez (47’), Megan Haines (53’), Shyann McClary (61’) and Olyvia Dowell (61’) all finding the back of the net.

UTEP will now step back into Conference USA play, competing at UTSA at 1 p.m. MT on March 27.