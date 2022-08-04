EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There wasn’t a team in Conference USA that struggled to score goals more than UTEP did in 2021.

The Miners were dead last in the 14-team C-USA last year, as they netted just 13 goals while allowing 26. That’s a difficult recipe for wins, and UTEP struggled to a 4-12 mark a year. It’s also a recipe that fourth-year head coach Kathryn Balogun set out to change entering 2022.

UTEP added 14 new players to its roster entering the season, including four transfers from Division I programs that could help right away. The hope is that the new additions can increase the scoring output immediately.

“A good majority of the players we brought in are attacking-minded, so there’s a lot of new blood and enthusiasm in that area. A lot of forwards and so we’re either switching to a three-forward front or finding some different areas for those players,” Balogun said.

UTEP is currently up in Ruidoso, N.M., for a training camp away from the El Paso heat and will return Aug. 9, one day before an exhibition match vs. Colorado Christian at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in El Paso.

That will be a litmus test for how much the Miners have improved; they lost an exhibition to CCU last season. UTEP’s official season opener will be Aug. 18 at home vs. UC-Davis.