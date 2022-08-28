LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Emerson Kidd scored the game-winner on a free kick in the 75th minute to deliver UTEP a 1-0 win at UNLV on Sunday afternoon.



The opportunity was created by Maia Rodriguez , who was fouled to set up the free kick chance. Kidd then fired a missile past the keeper from just outside the 18 to make it 1-0 in favor of the Miners (1-3). The goal is the third for the Canadian over the course of her career in the Orange and Blue.



By knocking off the Rebels (0-4), UTEP caps the weekend with a split after pushing high-powered Southern Utah to the wire in a tight 2-1 loss on Thursday.



“Proud of our effort on the weekend,” UTEP Head Coach Kathryn Balogun said. “As a young team they have faced plenty of adversity, and today’s success is a testament to their mental toughness and response on the road. Really proud of Emerson, who stepped up in a moment with confidence to find her first goal of the season.”



Cayman Tamez also played a key role for the Miners in the midfield throughout the match.



“Really proud of Cayman, who was a beast in the middle today winning both first and second balls and really leading with her hard work and determination,” Balogun said.



In goal, Mariah Scott worked her first shutout of the season by stopping six shots, including an impressive save on a low rocket towards the right-corner in the 44th minute. A minute earlier, Scott also prevented an opportunity for the Rebels by coming out to get the ball after a nice forward had initially looked to create a dangerous look. The shutout is her third since arriving in El Paso.



UTEP weathered the storm of 16 UNLV shots on the afternoon, including six on frame. The Miners rattled off five shots, with three on target. The Rebels posted a 14-3 edge in corners.



Jules Dominguez contributed heavily on the attack for UNLV with four shots and two on goal.



The Miners next hit the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in Las Cruces at rival NM State.