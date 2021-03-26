UTEP soccer game at UTSA postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP’s road soccer match slated for Saturday at UTSA has been postponed due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the Miners’ program.
The UTEP athletic department made the announcement of the match’s postponement on Friday, saying that the two institutions would work together to reschedule the game.
With the UTSA game postponed, the Miners are now not scheduled to play again until April 2 at home against North Texas. It is unclear if that game may be affected by UTEP’s current pause of activities.
On the season, the Miners are 3-4-1, 2-1 in Conference USA play.