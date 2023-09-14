EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Idaho after 90 minutes of play at University Field on Thursday.

Idaho’s lone goal of the game came in the 78th minute of the match off of a corner kick. Alyssa Peters and Maya Hamilton were credited with assists after Kylie Hummel scored a header inside the box.

UTEP has now lost three straight matches and currently sits with a 1-7-1 overall record.

UTEP is set to begin Conference USA play on Sunday as the Miners will travel to Miami, Florida to take on Florida International. Kickoff is set for 9:00 a.m. MT on Sunday, Sep. 17. The game will stream on ESPN+.