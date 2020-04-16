UTEP signs standout forward from Finland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Elina Arike (U20 Finland) has signed a national letter of intent to attend school and compete with the UTEP women’s basketball team beginning in the 2020-21 scholastic year, head coach Kevin Baker announced Wednesday. She will have four years of eligibility.

A brief profile on Arika, in addition to a quote from Baker, follows below.

Elina Arike

U20 Finland/ Mäkelänrinne Upper Secondary School

Helsinki, Finland

6-0, Forward



Ample international playing experience with Finland at numerous tournaments, competing for the U18 and U20 teams … averaged 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six games in summer of 2019 at the U20 European Championships Division B … her efforts helped Finland take runner-up honors at the 12-country event … connected on 46.2 percent (18-39) of her shots from the floor, while also making a robust 83.3 percent (10-12) at the charity stripe … increased her scoring output as the tournament wore on, tallying double digits in both the semifinal and championship contests … tallied 12 points to go along with seven rebounds in the 86-68 win in the semifinals against Great Britain (8/10/19) … hit 5-7 from the floor, including 2-2 on 3-pointers, in 25 minutes of action … scored 11 points (3-6 FGs, 5-6 FTs) while snagging six rebounds and dishing out two assists in the championship contest vs. Bulgaria (8/11/19) … competed on the club level with HAB Märsky … graduated from Mäkelänrinne Upper Secondary School in Dec. 2019.

“We are very excited to add Elina to our roster for the upcoming season. Elina is a very talented and versatile player. She has the ability to do it all. She can shoot well from the perimeter, post-to-score on the block, handle the ball like a guard, and is a very special passer. She will be able to help our team in many ways. She also has a willingness to defend multiple kinds of players. Elina checks all the boxes. We look forward to great things from Elina as she joins the UTEP family.”



UTEP women’s basketball head coach, Kevin Baker