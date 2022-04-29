EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball has signed Oklahoma State transfer N’Yah Boyd, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Friday. Boyd will have two years of eligibility left with the Miners.



Boyd, a player with prior experience within Conference USA, served in an important role at North Texas for two seasons before playing last year at Oklahoma State. She led the Mean Green in assists during each of her seasons in Denton.



A profile on Boyd and a quote from Baker follows below.



N’Yah Boyd

Oklahoma State

Mesquite, Texas (Horn HS)

5-6, Guard

Junior



Played for Oklahoma State during the 2021-22 campaign … saw action in 26 games with 11 starts … ranked third on the team with 47 assists … scored a season-high 13 points at SMU (11/14/21) and vs. Green Bay (11/26/21) … dished out a career-high seven assists against Missouri State (11/17/21) … compiled a season-high three steals vs. Tennessee (11/27/21) … spent the prior two seasons at North Texas, seeing action in 50 games with 38 starts … for her collegiate career, has accumulated 601 points, 207 assists, 212 rebounds and 83 steals … second on the team with a 12.1 points per game average in 2020-21 at North Texas … during that season, led the Mean Green with 3.5 assists per contest on the way to 73 on the campaign … named the Conference USA Player of the Week following a 20-point output with five assists, four rebounds and two steals against Oklahoma State … swiped a career-high five steals vs. Marshall (2/26/21) … averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a freshman … led the team with 94 assists … had four games in which she scored 22 or more points … distributed out six assists five times … netted a career-high 25 points at Charlotte (2/13/20) … All-District performer all four years as a prep at Horn High School … averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a senior … two-time MVP of the District 11-6A.



“N’Yah is a terrific point guard. She has the potential to be one of the best players in our conference. We knew N’Yah well. We recruited her out of high school and then coached against her while she played at UNT. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach her. She has great court vision, can score many different ways and plays really solid defense. She will make an immediate impact on our team.” – Coach Baker