UTEP shoots past FIU 75-59, seeking series sweep Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was now or never for the UTEP men’s basketball team in what felt like as close to a must-win game as they have played all season when FIU came to town on Friday night. The Miners scoring a 75-59 win over the Panthers in front of 457 fans at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (9-10, 5-8 C-USA) shot 50 percent (12-24) from beyond the arc, while pouring in 23 points off the bench. Souley Boum led all scorers with 22 points and Christian Agnew added 12 points off the bench. Keonte Kennedy scored 17 points and added six rebounds in the win.

“We challenged the guys to come out with unbelievable energy, activity and great communication,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “You have to have that in playing against a high-possession team that will really push the ball in transition and communicate getting back with guys. I thought we came out with really good energy on both ends of the floor.”

UTEP finished the game with 16 assists and outrebounded FIU, 33-28. The Miners also tallied eight offensive rebounds and outscored the Panthers 15-6 on second chance points.

“We settled in against [FIU’s] pressure in the first four minutes in terms of their run and jump,” said Terry. “We were able flow and get into our offense a little bit. We ended the half with 10 assists. When we get to about 16, 18 or 20 assists, we’re a pretty good in terms of sharing the basketball.”

For the Panthers (9-13, 2-11 C-USA), Eric Lovett and Javaunte Hawkins each scored 11 points, while Isaiah Banks added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr. entered the ball game averaging 18.0 points per game, but was held to nine points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field.

While Friday night’s win was big for the Miners, they’ll need to do something they haven’t been able to do all season: sweep a league series. UTEP will host FIU again on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.