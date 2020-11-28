UTEP set to tackle Rice, Miners looking for first C-USA win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For just the fourth time in two months, UTEP will play football on Saturday when they travel to Houston, Texas, in a matchup against Conference USA foe Rice. This will mark UTEP’s fifth straight road game.

Rice (1-2, 1-2) enters the game following a 27-17 loss at North Texas last week, while the Miners had the week off after their game against UAB was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Blazers roster. UTEP (3-4, 0-3) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak after road losses at Louisiana Tech, Charlotte, and UTSA.

This weekend’s game marks the 24th meeting all-time between the Miners and Owls with Rice leading the all-time series, 15-8. Last season, Rice traveled to El Paso and claimed a 30-16 victory over the Miners in the 2019 season finale at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. MT this Saturday at Rice Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Greeted by gray skies, but we made it 🤙



📍 Houston, TX pic.twitter.com/WdaLYCsbdx — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) November 27, 2020

UTEP (3-4, 0-3) at Rice (1-2, 1-2)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 11 a.m. MT

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

TV/Stream: ESPN3 (WATCH)

PxP: David Saltzman

Analyst: Taylor McHargue

Radio: ESPN 600 El Paso

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Mike Perez

A MINER WIN WOULD…

Give UTEP the most wins in a single season since 2014.

Be the first conference road win for UTEP since 2018 when the Miners took down Rice with a 34-26 victory in Houston.

MINER NOTABLES

This weekend, UTEP will play its fifth straight road game for the first time since the 1986 season, when they played five straight on the road at NM State, Hawaii, #15 Iowa, Tennessee and New Mexico. When the Miners kick off against Rice, it will mark 69 days since UTEP has hosted a game, which is the longest stretch in program history. The Miners were previously scheduled to host Southern Miss (10/17), North Texas (10/31), FIU (11/7) and UAB (11/20), but all four games were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. The last time the Miners played at the Sun Bowl was a 17-13 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 19.

UTEP returners have been speeding past opponents through the first seven games with the Miners ranked 8th nationally and 2nd in C-USA with an average of 27.95 yards per return. The Miners have returned 11 kicks 20+ yards, including six returns that have gone for 30+ yards. Individually, Duron Lowe currently ranks 5th nationally with an average of 32.4 yards per return. Lowe also had a 100-yard return for a touchdown versus LA Tech earlier this season. UTEP’s second-longest return of the season came on a 95-yard return by Walter Dawn that set up a touchdown versus UTSA.