UTEP set to square off against FIU in South Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will travel across two time zones this weekend as the Miners head to Miami for a matchup against East Division foe FIU on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers with AJ Ricketts (play-by-play) and Kenny Kelly (analysis) calling all the action on Saturday night. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso to hear Jon Teicher (play-by-play), Bernie Ricono (analysis) and Mando Medina (sideline).

“I have been very pleased with the way the guys are playing and the type of effort they are putting in, how much they care, and I like the mentality of our football team,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “FIU is a team that has a lot of speed on offense and defense. They are a really athletic team that had a good season last year and started off this year with some struggles early, but now, I think they have caught a little bit of momentum and rhythm to what they are doing. I think they do a nice job of using their talent-set on offense. They are very, very sound defensive football team that lines up and plays fast, aggressive and does some good things on defense. It will be a definite challenge for us.”

The Miners and Panthers last met in 2016 in a game FIU won, 35-21, in El Paso. FIU leads the all-time series, 2-1, over UTEP, with the Panthers winning the only meeting between the two teams in Miami during the 2015 season. FIU has won the previous two meetings over the Miners in 2015 and 2016.

PREGAME NOTES

UTEP enters the week ranked 17th in the nation after putting up near perfect numbers in the red zone through the first seven weeks of the college football season. The Miners enter Saturday’s road game at FIU 15-for-16 inside the 20-yard line. In five games, UTEP has eight touchdowns (7 rushing) and seven field goals for a total of 75 points put on the board in the red zone thus far.

Offensively, the Miners are led by Treyvon Hughes, who has 64 carries for 314 yards and five rushing touchdowns in as many games, which ranks third in C-USA and 40th nationally. Hughes is averaging 62.8 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry this season. Brandon Jones leads the way in the passing game for UTEP after going 42-of-78 with 594 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tre’Shon Wolf is UTEP’s leading receiver through five games with 16 catches for 218 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.