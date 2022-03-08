EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Let the madness begin — March Madness that is.

Coming off their best win of the season against Conference USA’s West Division winner, North Texas, the UTEP men’s basketball team will look to shake things up in the 2022 Conference USA Tournament, with Wednesday’s second round game scheduled against Old Dominion in Frisco. The win over the Mean Green secured UTEP’s first 18-win season since the 2015-2016 season, doing so in Joe Golding’s first season as the head coach.

With so much parody in the league this season, the Miners (18-12) enter postseason play feeling like they have as good a chance as anyone to make a postseason run.

“[The key} is to win the first one,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “It sounds crazy, but it’s that simple. It’s stacking wins, but if you can get the first one, then all of the confidence and momentum does start to come.”

Like the Miners, the Monarchs (13-18) are coming off their best win of the season over East Division winner, Middle Tennessee, who ironically enough will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup. UTEP beat Old Dominion on the road during the regular season on Jan. 15, 78-70, in overtime. It was a win that sparked the Miners’ season-high six-game win streak.

“I would prefer to play a lot of other teams than Old Dominion, but it is what it is. It’s Conference USA, and there’s so much parody, but we’re going to tip it off on Wednesday. I do think we are going into it with confidence.”

UTEP is looking to win their first postseason game since 2017. Tip-off on Wednesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

Gameday Notes (Via: UTEP Athletics)

SERIES HISTORY: ODU LEADS, 5-3

ODU holds a 5-3 advantage in the series, but the Miners rallied back from seven points down with 77 seconds left to force OT in an eventual 78-70 win in Norfolk on Jan. 15 in the most recent meeting. That outcome snapped a five-game winning streak in the series for ODU. All eight meetings against the Monarchs have come since they joined Conference USA, and this will be the first time they will be squaring off in the C-USA Championships.

UTEP IN THE C-USA TOURNAMENT

UTEP is 13-15 in C-USA Tournament games. The Miners advanced to the semifinals in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 and the finals in 2010 and 2011. UTEP is shooting for its first win in the event since the 2017 tournament.

UTEP IN THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

UTEP is 40-30 all time in conference tournament play (includes a forfeit against Hawaii in the 1996 WAC Tournament. The Miners won the WAC Tournament in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990 and 2005 and also appeared in the title tilt in 1985, 1988, 1992, 1993 and 2004.

HIGHLIGHTING THE REGULAR SEASON

– UTEP’s 18 total wins are the most in a season since finishing 19-14 in 2015-16.

– The Miners won 10 of 14 to finish league at 11-7, their first winning record in conference since going 12-6 in 2016-17.

– UTEP finished the regular season at 7-6 on the road, its first winning road record since 2013-14 (8-2). That’s also the most wins on the road since 2013-14.

– The Miners went 5-4 away from home in league play for their first road winning mark in C-USA action since also going 5-4 in 2016-17.

– UTEP’s five league road wins surpassed its total (four) of such games from the prior three seasons combined.

– The Miners secured their first road win at LA Tech since 2004, at New Mexico since 2009, at ODU since 2015 and at UTSA since 2015. They also secured the first road sweep of the LA Tech and Southern Miss trip in six tries.

– UTEP had a six-game conference USA winning streak (Jan. 15 to Feb. 5), which was its longest since also posting six straight wins in 2016 (2/4-20/16). It marked the fifth winning streak of at least six C-USA games since the Miners joined the league in 2005-06.

– Fifteen of UTEP’s 18 wins of the year have been the come-from-behind variety, including the season-best 13 points overcome against UTSA on Jan. 11. There have been rallies of at least seven points seven times total this season.

– The Miners have secured a win in all four Mainland timezones in the US.

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

Souley Boum (second team) and Jamal Bieniemy (third team) both picked up All-Conference USA accolades as announced by the league office on March 7. It marks the second straight year that Boum has been an all-league honoree (third team a year ago) while it is the first such distinction for Bieniemy. UTEP also had a pair of all-league performers a year ago in the form of Boum (third team) and Bryson Williams (third team).

THIS AND THAT

– Souley Boum (19.9 ppg) leads Conference USA in scoring while Jamal Bieniemy (14.8 ppg) is ninth. The only time a Miner has paced C-USA in ppg was Stefon Jackson (23.6 ppg) in 2007-08. The last occasion UTEP had a 20.0 ppg scorer was Jackson (24.5 ppg) in 2008-09. Bieniemy is also eighth in assists per game (3.9).

– Souley Boum has 10 20+ point outputs the past 14 games and 15 total on the year.

– Souley Boum tops C-USA in free throws made (159-seventh NCAA) and attempted (185-22nd). He has made at least five free throws in 18 different games. He has also attempted at least 10 free throws in nine contests, including five of the past seven

– Souley Boum (36.2 mpg-second C-USA/21st NCAA) and Jamal Bieniemy (34.4 mpg-sixth C-USA-93rd NCAA) both find themselves in the top 10 in Conference USA for playing time.

– Keonte Kennedy missed the first 15 games of C-USA play with an injury but he had three straight double-digit scoring efforts since his return against UAB (Feb. 26).

– Tydus Verhoeven (1.00-11th) and Jamari Sibley (0.97-12th) are both in the top 15 of the league for blocked shots per contest.

– Jamal Bieniemy (2.3/game-10th C-USA) and Souley Boum (2.0/game-17th C-USA) are both in the league leaders for 3-pointers per contests.

– The Miners are 14-2 on the season when drilling at least eight 3-point shots. That record includes a school-recording tying 15 makes from distance against Southern Miss in the 87-54 win on Jan. 8. UTEP nearly matched that with 14 at USM on Feb. 19.

– The Miners stand at 14-2 when scoring 70+ points (5-0 getting into the 80’s).

– UTEP sports a mark of 17-4 on the campaign when limiting foes to 72 points or less, including 5-1 when keeping them in the 50’s.

– The Miners are 7-2 in games decided by five points or less.

– UTEP is 17-5 when making at least 40 percent of its shots and 7-0 when the opponent falls shy of that figure. It is also 11-2 when shooting better than foes.

– The Miners are 14-1 when leading with five minutes to play.

– UTEP has had its top three scorers (Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy and Keonte Kennedy) on the court in the same game just nine times out of 30 total games this season. It has had the trio together for three straight contests, though.

GET TO KNOW ODU

Old Dominion forged a record of 13-18 during the regular season, but it was 8-10 in C-USA play. It also won three of the final four games down the stretch, including knocking off C-USA East Division winner, Middle Tennessee, 68-64, in its regular-season finale on March 5. ODU was 10-4 at home on the year, but 3-14 (including 0-3 neutral site) when playing outside of Norfolk, Va. C.J. Keyser (14.1-18th C-USA ppg) leads the team in scoring, followed by Austin Trice (13.1 ppg) and Kalu Ezikpe (11.3 ppg). Trice is second in the league for offensive rebounds per game (2.9) and overall rebounds per contest (9.0). Jaylin Hunter stuffs the stat sheet with 9.8 points per game, 4.1 assists per game (seventh C-USA) and 1.4 steals per game (12th C-USA). The Monarchs are third in the league and 89th nationally for field-goal percentage defense (41.6). They are also in the rankings for free throws attempted (601-first/60th, total rebounds per game (37.3-third/70th), rebound margin (3.6-fourth/80th) and offensive rebounds per game (11.3-third/82nd). It also has a scoring defense of 66.8 (fifth C-USA) but at times has struggled to score evidenced by its scoring offense of 66.5 (12th C-USA). It is also last in the league in 3-pointers per game (4.5). Notable university alumni include Ben Bailey (host of TV show Cash Cab) and Nancy Lieberman (Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer).

GOING BACK IN TIME (AT UTEP 70, UNT 68 MARCH 5, 2022)

UTEP raced out to a 17-2 lead and never looked back in an eventual 70-68 victory over two-time defending C-USA West Division Champion North Texas in front of 5,521 fans in the regular-season finale on March 5. The Miners’ effort ended the Mean Green’s 15-game winning streak and also handed North Texas its first road loss of the season. UNT had entered the contest as the only team in the nation without a road defeat. Souley Boum (22 points), Keonte Kennedy (17 points) and Jamari Sibley (11 points) all reached double figures in scoring to lead the way for the Miners, who never trailed in the contest. Boum had 20 of his 22 points in the second half. Kennedy had 13 points in the opening stanza, which helped the Miners build a 14-point (35-21) cushion at the half. Another factor in the outcome was UTEP hanging tough (29-27 differential for UNT) on the boards.

TIP-INS FROM THE NORTH TEXAS GAME

– North Texas entered the game with a nation-leading scoring defense of 55.1, which UTEP easily surpassed.

– Tydus Verhoeven (nine points, three boards) and Jamal Bieniemy (eight points, four assists) also made contributions in the game for UTEP.

UTEP was 21-25 at the charity stripe, including 19-21 in the second half.

LOCK DOWN ON DEFENSE

UTEP has kept 16 of its past 27 opponents to at least five points below their scoring average entering the contest, including most recently against Rice on March 3. Those 16 foes have been held to a total of 173 points combined under the expected output, which works out to 10.8 fewer points per game by the opposition across the board. Furthermore, UTEP has only allowed 11 teams to reach the 70’s and just one into the 80’s. The overall affect has been a scoring defense of 66.6 to rank fourth in C-USA and 98th in the nation.

ON THIS DATE IN UTEP HISTORY

TWC defeated Texas A&M, 68-62, on March 9, 1964, in its first game of the NCAA Tournament.

TALKING STARTING LINE-UP COMBINATIONS

UTEP has used 13 starting line-up combinations in 30 games, but it found stability down the stretch with the same starting five for 16 of the final 17 games. Overall, 11 different Miners (out of 15 on the roster) have started. Injuries, illnesses and Covid-19 protocols have played a big factor in the mix and match this season. It’s a huge change from a year ago when the Miners utilized two starting line-ups with a total of six different players starting on the season. In 2019-20 there were eight, seven in 2018-19, 17 in 2017-18, eight in 2016-17 and 14 in 2015-16.

ALL ABOUT THOSE POINTS

UTEP has posted 80+ points in five different contests this year, including most recently tallying 84 at Southern Miss on Feb. 19. That equals the most such games since 2017-18. The Miners also eclipsed 70 points in each of the first four contests for the first time in six years. Guards Souley Boum (19.9 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (14.8 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (13.5 ppg) and are all in double figures for scoring average. Jorell Saterfield (6.5 ppg), Tydus Verhoeven (6.5 ppg) and Jamari Sibley (5.1 ppg) are also above 5.0 ppg. As a squad the Miners are accounting for 69.0 ppg.

THAT’S A GOOD MARGIN

UTEP has caused 17+ turnovers 12 times on the year while committing 14 or less on 23 occasions (14 games with 10 or less). Furthermore, the Miners have made the same or fewer amount of turnovers compared to the opposition in 24 of the 30 games this year. The result is a +3.4 turnover margin (second C-USA/23rd NCAA). UTEP is making 11.7 turnovers per game (fifth C-USA/84th NCAA) while forcing 15.1 (third C-USA/42nd NCAA).

TURN IT OVER

UTEP is third in Conference USA and 42nd in the country by forcing 15.1 turnovers per game, which is aided by coming up with 7.6 steals per game (fourth C-USA/76th NCAA). Keonte Kennedy (2.1 spg-DNQ C-USA due to not enough games played), Souley Boum (1.69-fifth C-USA) and Jamal Bieniemy (1.64 spg-seventh C-USA) have all been key to leading the charge.

SCORING STREAK

Souley Boum (82), Keonte Kennedy (39) and Jamal Bieniemy (30), Tydus Verhoeven (23) and Alfred Hollins (21) all have scoring streaks of at least 20 games.

CALLED FREE THROWS FOR A REASON

UTEP is taking care of business at the charity stripe, connecting on 76.3percentage at the line (second C-USA/29th NCAA). Three different Miners have hit at least 80 percent from the charity stripe this year (min. 20 attempts). They are Jamal Bieniemy (86.3 percent), Souley Boum (85.9) and Christian Agnew (81.1 percent).

WIN BIG

The Miners have 11 wins by at least eight points, including six double-digit efforts. UTEP even managed that feat at Old Dominion despite having only having five minutes of action in overtime (W, 78-70 on Jan. 15).

WIN SMALL

UTEP is 7-2 on the year in games decided by five points or less.

NOTHING STOPS SOULEY

2022 All-Conference USA second-team honoree Souley Boum has dealt with both a broken finger on his non-shooting hand (missed one game), Covid-19 protocols (missed two contest) and illness (missed one game) but he has produced all year long. He is pouring in 19.9 ppg (first C-USA/22nd NCAA), aided by 20+ point-outings in 10 of the last 14 contests and 15 times total on the season. He has 24 double-digit scoring efforts (in 26 appearances). Boum has done plenty of damage at the free-throw line, making 159 (first C-USA/seventh NCAA) of 185 (first C-USA/22nd NCAA). He has eight games with at least 10 free-throws attempted. Boum also has come up with 1.7 steals per game (fifth C-USA) and dishes out 2.7 assists per game (second on team). He adds 4.1 rebounds per game (tied third on squad).

JB’S WORLD

2022 All-Conference USA third-team member Jamal Bieniemy has played big across the board this season. He leads the team in assists per game (3.9-eighth C-USA) and 3-pointers made (65-10th C-USA) while rating second in points per game (14.8-ninth C-USA) and third in steals per contest (1.6-seventh C-USA). He has 20 double-digit scoring games (in 28 appearances), including a career-high 36-point effort at Rice (Feb. 5) that was the most points by a Miner in 12 years. He has had double-digit scoring streaks of seven (out of the gates) and 11 games, both of which eclipsed his prior best of five. Bieniemy suffered an injury at No. 8 Kansas that caused him to miss the ensuing two tilts, before returning to play for the final two nonconference contests.

KEONTE DOES IT ALL

Keonte Kennedy was having a career year before sustaining an injury against Bradley on Dec. 22 that forced him to miss the first 15 league games. Kennedy returned to action against UAB and has put up double figures in all three games since returning to action. He now has a career-long eight-game streak with 10+ points. On the year he leads the team in rebounding (5.5 rebounds per game) and steals (2.1 steals per game- while rating third on the squad in scoring (13.5 points per game) and minutes per game (33.5 mpg).

SATERFIELD FROM DOWNTOWN

Jorell Saterfield has proved to be a threat in his first year as a transfer from Ranger College. That is especially true from 3-point range. He is leading the team in 3-point percentage (min. 30 3FGA), nailing 45.8 percent (49-107). He has a chance to break UTEP’s single-season record for 3-point percentage (min. 1.0 3/game) that is held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00, 28-61, 45.9 percent, in 28 GP). Overall, he is putting up 6.5 points per game (tied fourth on team) in 22.4 minutes per game.

TYDUS DOING THE DIRTY WORK

Post Tydus Verhoeven is doing a little bit of everything down low for the Miners. He leads the team in blocked shots (1.0 blocks per game-11th C-USA) and offensive rebounds (40). He is also second on the team in rebounding (4.5 rpg). His scoring output has also gone up lately with at least eight points in eight of the past 11 contests, putting him at 6.5 ppg (tied fourth on team).

TALKING 30+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum (32-Marshall, Feb. 13, 32-FIU, Jan. 23) has a pair of 30+ scoring efforts this year. He now has three such scoring bursts in his career, making him one of 11 Miners all time with at least that many. Jamal Bieniemy (36- at Rice, Feb. 2) also has a 30+ point game to his credit, the first of his career.

TALKING 20+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum has posted 15 games with at least 20+ points this season and 41 in his career between San Francisco (seven-2017-18) and UTEP (34). Jamal Bieniemy has surpassed 20 points six times in 2021-22, tripling his total (two) from last year.

MILESTONE TRACKER

Souley Boum (started at San Francisco) joined the 1,000 point club at UTEP, the first member in five years and 35th overall. He is now up to 1,380 points (tied 10th all time at UTEP). For his career he boasts a total of 1,774 points while appearing in 118 games (82 at UTEP). He has also made 210 3-pointers, with 163 at UTEP (fourth all time at school). Christian Agnew (started at North Alabama) has gone past 900 points for his collegiate career (935) while playing more than 100 games (103), with 44 at UTEP. Jamal Bieniemy (started at Oklahoma) has moved past 900 career points (942) for his college career, including 613 at UTEP. He’s also eclipsed 400 assists (408) for his college career, including 202 helpers at UTEP. He has appeared in more than 100 collegiate games (116), including 51 (all starts) at UTEP. Alfred Hollins (started at Oregon State) has moved beyond 600 career points (641) and surpassed 100 career games played (125). Tydus Verhoeven (started at Duquesne) has more than 400 rebounds (401) for his collegiate career, with the majority at UTEP (295). He has also topped 100 career blocks (134), with 63 at UTEP. Verhoeven is past 100 games played (113), with 87 at UTEP.

CAN’T CATCH A BREAK

Due to injury or illness, the Miners have lost 36 man games this year (Keonte Kennedy-15, Christian Agnew-six, Souley Boum-four, Cam Clardy-three, Tydus Verhoeven-three, Jamal Bieniemy-two, Alfred Hollins-one, Bonke Maring-one and Ze’Rik Onyema-one). No individual has started in every single contest, and UTEP has used 12 different line-up combinations. At least one starter missed a game 20 times total on the year. Additionally, no one on the roster has appeared in every contest.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP

– This is the 101st season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road. Overall, UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

– UTEP is 18-12 in 2021-22, which is its most wins since tallying 19 in 2015-16. There were 17 home games (finished 11-6 thus far) and 13 road contests (finished 7-6). The Miners now will have their first neutral-site game against ODU on Wednesday.

– The Miners returned four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall. Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, also came back.

– UTEP has six newcomers: Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley.

– The Miners brought back four of their five leading scorers from 2020-21 in the form of Souley Boum (18.8 ppg), Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (8.6 ppg) and Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg).

COMING SOON TO EL PASO

JUCO standout Jon Dos Anjos (nationally-ranked Florida SouthWestern State) has signed a national letter of intent to enroll at UTEP and play for the men’s basketball team beginning in 2022-23. Dos Anjos will have two years of eligibility for the Miners. He was a first-team all-league performer for the Bucs in 2020-21, helping them go 18-5 and advance to the semifinals of the FCSAA State Tournament. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing in all 23 games, including 20 starts.

SPORTSCENTER TOP-10 PLAY

Senior Alfred Hollins tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift UTEP to an exhilarating 70-68 win over then Conference USA East Division leader Florida Atlantic at home on Jan. 27. The play went on to gain national notoriety, earning the number three spot for the daily Sportscenter top-10 plays list on ESPN’s signature program.

THE COMEBACK AT CHARTWAY

UTEP trailed Old Dominion (Jan. 15) by seven points (63-56), with 77 seconds remaining before tallying the final seven points in regulation to force OT. The Miners went on to claim the 78-70 triumph for one of their most memorable comebacks. The game was also the first of a six-contest winning streak. Here’s the breakdown to force OT before Souley Boum tallied 13 of UTEP’s 15 points in the extra session for the notable win.

GOING BACK IN THE ARCHIVES

After research from local media, members of the athletic department and even the Miners’ passionate fan base (via Twitter), the closest comeback that can be found similar to that was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament at Arizona on March 13, 1987. In that tilt, UTEP trailed by five with 50 seconds left (78-53) before forcing OT on the way to the 98-91 OT win.

MEMORABLE WIN VS SOUTHERN MISS

UTEP blasted Southern Miss, 87-54, on Jan. 8. The 33-point victory was UTEP’s biggest in league play in seven years when it waxed USM by 34 (74-40) on Jan. 10, 2015. The Miners nailed a school-record tying 15 triples, the most by the Miners at home 12 years when they also had 15 against East Carolina on Feb. 13, 2012.

BOUM NAMED C-USA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Souley Boum was named the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Jan. 31. He became the first Miner to be so recognized since Daryl Edwards on Feb. 24, 2020. Boum had the best two-game scoring stretch of his career in helping lead the Miners to a perfect 2-0 record with wins over Florida Atlantic and FIU. He put up 60 points on the weekend (28 vs. FAU) and a season-high 32 points against FIU on 21-of-34 shooting, including 9-18 on 3-point shots.

KALU NETS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

UTEP forward Kevin Kalu was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Dec. 20. He became the first Miner to claim the honor since Jordan Lathon did during the 2018-19 season (Feb. 25, 2019). The Baltimore, Md., product came alive with career highs in points (eight) and assists (two) while adding four rebounds to help hold off upset-minded McNeese, 82-72, on Dec. 16. Kalu played 25 minutes and didn’t miss a shot from the field (2-2) or at the charity stripe (4-4).

GOLDING ERA UNDERWAY

Joe Golding is in his first year at UTEP, and as the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 176-156 in his 11th season as a collegiate head coach, including 18-12 at UTEP. He spent 10 years at ACU (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

GOLDING TO JOIN AN EXCLUSIVE GROUP

First-year head coach Joe Golding (18-12 thus far) has locked up a winning season on his first year on the sidelines with the Miners, making him just the fourth coach (20 total head coaches) in program history to do so. Don Haskins became the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches have combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP.

EXPERIENCED STAFF

The Miners have an experienced staff on the sidelines for the 2021-22 season, each of whom are in their first year in the Sun City. Between head coach Joe Golding (22 years), associate head coach Jeremy Cox (30 years) and assistant coaches Butch Pierre (37 years) and Earl Boykins (eight years), the Miner coaching staff has a combined 97 years of coaching experience at 26 different stops along the way at varying levels of competition. Boykins is the least experienced in terms of coaching, but he’s the most accomplished on the court after playing 12 seasons in the NBA.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish 10th overall in Conference USA, but the Miners finished tied for the fifth most wins in league play by forging a mark of 11-7 in its 18 C-USA tilts. North Texas, which was tabbed sixth, won the C-USA West Division while Middle Tennessee (predicted 14th) claimed the C-USA East Division crown.

UP NEXT

The winner of UTEP and Old Dominion will advance to face the top seed from the East Division, Middle Tennessee, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Heritage Landscape Supply Group Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championships at 7 p.m. MT./8 p.m. CT on March 10. If the Miners emerge victorious against ODU, Jon Teicher (41st year) and Steve Yellen (19th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on Stadium.