UTEP set to open C-USA Tournament against FAU in Frisco

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Let the madness begin.

The UTEP men’s basketball team will open the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday at ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas, against Florida Atlantic. The Miners (12-11, 8-8) are seeded fifth in C-USA’s West Division while the Owls (12-9, 7-5) are seeded fourth in the East Division.

UTEP is coming off a five-point loss to No. 12 Kansas, 67-62, but finished C-USA play with a four-game winning streak. The Miners swept FIU and Charlotte to close out the regular season and have won four of their last five games.

“This is what we play the whole season for [conference tournament],” said UTEP junior forward Tydus Verhoeven. “We are excited, especially coming off that tough loss to Kansas. We’re excited to get back on the floor and get a win against FAU. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Florida Atlantic is currently on a four-game winning streak. The Owls are coming off series sweeps against Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee.

“They [FAU] are a really good rebounding team,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “Shooting defense is always a really important part of our game when you play a good shooting team like FAU. There’s a lot of similarities with FAU and KU, to be honest, and it’s good carryover for us.”

FAU rank third in the league in scoring (78.6 points per game) and fourth in defense (66.3 points per game allowed). The Owls have the second-highest scoring margin (12.3) in the conference.

“They {FAU] are a really balanced team,” said Verhoeven. “When you look at their numbers, they have a really balanced team. We understand they have some good shooters and they have an inside presence as well. They are a balanced team and we know it’s going to be a fight, but we’re excited for it.”

UTEP senior Bryson Williams is coming off back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career as a Miner. Williams poured in 23 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against Charlotte on ‘Senior Day.’ He followed that up with a 23-point, 13-rebound effort against Kansas last week. Williams, who was named All-Conference USA Third Team on Monday, is averaging 15.1 points and a career-best 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

UTEP junior guard Souley Boum was also named to the All-Conference USA Third Team. Boum ranks third in C-USA in scoring (18.6 ppg), while leading the league in free throws made (124) and attempts (152). He is shooting 81.6 percent from the foul line and 39.3 percent (59-150) from beyond the arc and has scored at least 20 points in eight of the Miners’ last 11 games, averaging 21.3 points per game during that span.

Jailyn Ingram leads FAU in scoring (12.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg). Michael Forrest is the only other Owl averaging in double figures (12.1 ppg) and is shooting 38.3 percent (57-149) from three-point. Bryan Greenlee and Karlis Silins each average 9.9 points per game, while Greenlee leads the team in assists (60).

For Terry, the recipe for success in March is ball security and defense. UTEP is only averaging 11.0 turnovers per game, ranking second in C-USA and 31st in the country. The Miners are ranked eighth in the league in team defense (68.2 points per game allowed). However, UTEP has allowed just 59.0 points per game in their last four conference games.

“We have been playing really good defensively and all year long we’ve taken care of the basketball,” said Terry. “Those are the ingredients you have to have when it comes to conference tournament time. You have to go down there and your defense has to travel and play extremely hard on that end of the floor. We need to do that and continue to take care of the basketball.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT and the game will stream live on ESPN+. Wednesday’s winner will play LA Tech on Thursday.

ALL-TIME SERIES

UTEP leads the all-time series 5-4, however, FAU has won the last three meetings. The Miners are 3-1 in Boca Raton after last season’s 59-56 loss inside FAU Arena. UTEP last beat the Owls, 60-55, on Feb. 23, 2017.