UTEP set to host UTSA in pivotal C-USA showdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP returns to the Sun Bowl this Saturday, Oct. 5, as the Miners host Conference USA rival UTSA for the team’s annual Homecoming game.

Time to bounce back in our 🏠



⛏🆙 pic.twitter.com/lW1K8nnr5U — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) October 5, 2019

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. MT on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers with Andy Morgan (play-by-play) and Trevor Vittatoe (analysis) calling all the action on Saturday night. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso to hear Jon Teicher (PxP), Bernie Ricono (analysis) and Mando Medina (sideline).

“We all know this is a big game for us with another University of Texas school,” head coach Dana Dimel said earlier in the week. “We are excited to play them. It will be a good second conference game for us and one that should be fun to watch. We have some incentives to get the fans to come to the ball game. This is a big rivalry game for us just because of the proximity and it being with a University of Texas school. It is really an important game for us. It should be a fun environment and our guys are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Both UTEP and UTSA enter the game with identical 1-3 records and 0-1 marks in Conference USA play. The Miners and Roadrunners both won their season-opening games against Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word, respectively. UTSA is coming off a bye week after dropping the league-opener on the road at North Texas the week prior. Last week, UTEP fell to Southern Miss, 31-13, in Hattiesburg.

PREGAME NOTES

UTEP is currently one of only eight FBS teams in the nation to put up perfect numbers in the red zone through the first five weeks of the college football season. The Miners enter Saturday’s home game versus UTSA a perfect 12-for-12 inside the 20-yard line. In four games, UTEP has six touchdowns (6 rushing) and six field goals a total of 59 points put on the board in the red zone thus far.

A season ago, UTEP and the Roadrunners faced off in San Antonio when UTSA edged the Miners, 30-21, in the Alamodome. UTSA enters Saturday’s game having won two straight over the Miners, while the Roadrunners lead the all-time series, 4-2. UTSA also owns a perfect 3-0 record in games played in El Paso, while UTEP leads, 2-1, in San Antonio.

UTEP tight end Jess Trussell continues to be a go-to target for the Miners on offense through the first four games of the 2019 season. Trussell has caught a pass in four consecutive games for the Miners, including a long reception of 37 yards against Nevada (9/21). He had a pair of 13-yard receptions in the first two games of the season and continued his strong play to start the season with three catches for 53 yards against the Wolf Pack. Last week against Southern Miss, Trussell had three catches for 33 yards. Before becoming a Miner, Trussell transferred from Purdue, where he had no catches in 22 games for the Boilermakers from 2016-18.

GAME DAY CENTRAL

Winning Combo: Fans can score a “Winning Combo” and enjoy the game, a hot dog and soft drink for just $15. The “Winning Combo” can be purchased at any UTEP Ticket Center location, or by calling (915) 747-5234. The main UTEP Ticket Center is at 2901 North Mesa next to the Don Haskins Center, and the Eastside UTEP Ticket Center is at 1452 Zaragoza Suite A-500. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patrons who purchase the “Winning Combo” for $15 will receive a ticket to the football game and a voucher for a free regular hot dog and medium fountain soft drink, redeemable at any concession stand on game day.

Pregame Activities: Prior to each home game this fall, team buses will drop off the Miners at the GR2 parking lot off of Glory Road. With the UTEP band, cheerleaders and spirit teams leading the way, the student-athletes will walk to their locker room in the Larry K. Durham Sports Center. Fans are invited to the drop-off point at 4 p.m. to cheer on the team as it starts the “Miner Walk.”

Also new in 2019 is a spectacular chrome pick that will be on display in the North concourse of the Sun Bowl Stadium, adjacent to the Durham Center. Fans can take pictures with the pick as a new UTEP game day tradition is forged.