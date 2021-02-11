UTEP set to host FIU with season hanging in the balance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Stop if you have heard this one before: it’s sink or swim time for the UTEP men’s basketball team when they host FIU on Friday and Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (8-10, 4-8) are coming off back-to-back losses against UAB and are in danger of missing the Conference USA Tournament for the second time in three years. UTEP is currently 1.0-game up on Southern Miss for the final postseason spot in Conference USA’s West Division with six games to play.

“We still haven’t had a night where everyone has played well — or to the level where we think everyone is capable of playing,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “There’s still a ceiling for this group in terms of being able to do that.”

Let’s ball out this weekend pic.twitter.com/4D4599knaN — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEP_MBB) February 10, 2021

The Panthers (9-12, 2-10) have struggled throughout conference play, but present a unique challenge as one of the premiere three-point shooting teams in the country. FIU leads the nation in three-point field goal makes (224) and attempts (661).

The contest features two of the top five scorers in the league. UTEP’s Souley Boum ranks fifth in C-USA, averaging 17.9 points per game, while FIU’s Antonio Daye Jr. ranks fourth at 18.0 points per game. However, neither team has been able to play with much consistency throughout the season.

“We are where we are right now and we can’t really talk too much about that,” said Boum. “We know the players we have on the court, but we are what we are right now. We can’t talk about it — we just have to go out and play and do our best to win the game.”

The Miners lead the all-time series against the Panthers at 11-2 — 5-1 in the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center. However, FIU defeated UTEP, 67-65, last season in Miami.

Tip-off on Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. The games will air on ESPN+.