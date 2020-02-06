UTEP set to host Charlotte to tip-off pivotal home stretch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball team (12-8, 5-4 C-USA) will look to regain its winning ways when it plays host to Charlotte (14-6, 5-4 C-USA) at 7 p.m. MT Thursday. The Miners are looking to snap a two-game skid while the 49ers enter the matchup having won three in-a-row and four of six.

It is a pivotal game for both teams, with UTEP and Charlotte currently tied for sixth place in Conference USA at 5-4. It is the lone meeting on the season between the two programs.

“Charlotte is a very interesting team because they win and they’re good, but they don’t do some of the things you’d expect great teams to do,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “They don’t shoot the three particularly well, they aren’t a good perimeter shooting team, but they find ways to score. They’re a great rebounding team, both offensively and defensively. They cause problems [on the boards] and they are a little bit bigger than some of the teams in our conference. They present a lot of problems and they are very, very athletic.”

It will likely be a historic night for senior guard Katarina Zec. Zec enters Thursday’s contest with 999 career points, which means her first score of the night will make her the 14th member of UTEP’s 1,000-point club.

UTEP is 10-4 at home (4-1 C-USA). Charlotte is 5-4 on the road (2-3 C-USA). The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with KTSM sports anchor Colin Deaver and fromer Miner Izabela Piekarskaon on the call.