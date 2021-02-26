UTEP set to close C-USA play with back-to-back homes games vs. Charlotte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team is set to make its return to the hardwood when the Miners host Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday inside the Don Haskins Center. The back-to-back series will be the final two home games of the 2020-21 season for UTEP.

The Miners were forced to cancel last weekend’s series against Florida Atlantic due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the UTEP program. The Miners resumed team activity on Thursday.

𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘼𝙏 𝙄𝙏 𝙏𝙊𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙍𝙊𝙒 pic.twitter.com/x0eoYBHkck — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEP_MBB) February 26, 2021

UTEP (10-10, 6-8 Conference USA) is coming off a series sweep against FIU at home, while Charlotte (9-11, 5-7 C-USA) has lost four straight games after getting swept at Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion respectively. Charlotte had their series against UTSA canceled last weekend due to COVID-19 issues.

Souley Boum has scored 20+ points in seven of the Miners’ last eight games. The junior is averaging 22.5 points during that stretch and is shooting over 34 percent from three-point range. Overall, Boum ranks fourth in Conference USA in scoring with 18.7 points per game. He ranks first in the league and sixth nationally in made free throws (116).

Charlotte’s sophomore guard Jahmir Young leads Conference USA and is ranked fifth nationally in minutes played per game (38:16). Young leads the 49ers with 19.1 points per game, ranking third in the league.

Charlotte leads the all-time series against UTEP with a 6-4 mark against the Miners. The 49ers have won the last two meetings.

Tip-off on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT on ESPN+. Sunday’s game will mark UTEP’s Conference USA finale at 1 p.m. MT and will also air on ESPN+. The Miners are scheduled to play at Kansas next week before the start of the Conference USA Tournament on March 9 in Frisco, Texas.