UTEP set for regular season finale at North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The college football season has been impossible to predict, but it would appear UTEP will return to action on Friday night against North Texas. After having the game relocated from El Paso to Denton due to the COVID-19 crisis in the Sun City, the Miners will be the designated home team.

This will be the first game UTEP (3-4, 0-3) has played since Nov. 14 following three straight weeks of cancellations due to COVID-19 related issues. With a win, the Miners would finish the regular season at .500 for the first time since 2014, which was the last time this program appeared in a bowl game.

Despite bowl cancellation across the country, Conference USA bowl games have remained largely intact and UTEP head coach Dana Dimel says his program would be very much interested in playing in a bowl game.

“Our guys would be excited about the opportunity [to play in a bowl game]. There’s still seven bowl games affiliated with our league right now and since there’s still that opportunity there for us, it’s a big motivation for us,” said Dimel. “If we can finish up at .500 with everything this team has been through, that’ll be monumental.”

It starts with a win over a North Texas (3-5, 2-4) team is coming off a 42-31 loss to LA Tech last week. It is the second time this season the Miners are preparing to play the Mean Green after this game was originally postponed back in October.

“Their offense has seemed to get a lot trickier,” said UTEP junior defensive back Justin Prince. “They haven’t stuck with the same offense all season and it’s a great took to look back to October and now to see how the offense compares.”

“It’s good to get them — you know, we got them and now they’ve played three games since we [were supposed to have] played them,” said Dimel. “We’ve been able to compare and contrast those three games and get a good feel to what they are doing differently.”

Friday’s game marks the 28th meeting all-time between the Miners and Mean Green with North Texas leading the all-time series, 17-8-3. The Mean Green lead the series, 11-2-2, in games played in Denton.

𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬.



𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒆𝒍 ➡️ #BeatUNT pic.twitter.com/esbImguAWH — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) December 11, 2020

UTEP (3-4, 0-3) vs. North Texas (3-5, 2-4)

Date: Friday, Dec. 11

Time: 4 p.m. MT

Location: Denton, Texas

Venue: Apogee Stadium

TV/Stream: ESPN3 (WATCH)

Radio: ESPN 600 El Paso (LISTEN)

Miner Nuggets

Although UTEP will be the home team versus North Texas, UTEP will be making its 5th straight road trip for the first time since 1986, when they played five straight games on the road at NM State, Hawaii, Iowa, Tennessee and UNM. When the Miners kick off vs. UNT, it will mark 82 days since UTEP has played in the Sun Bowl, which is the longest stretch in history. The Miners were previously scheduled to host Southern Miss (10/17), UNT (10/31), FIU (11/7) and UAB (11/20), but each game was postponed, canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues. The last time the Miners played in El Paso was a 17-13 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 19.

With a win on Friday, UTEP would finish the regular season with a 4-4 overall record, marking the first time since the 2014 season that the Miners will have the chance to post a .500 or better record on the season. In 2014, UTEP ended the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in Conference USA play. The Miners wrapped up that campaign with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, where UTEP fell to Utah State by a score of 21-6.

UTEP running back Deion Hankins is currently ranked second in the country for rushing touchdowns by a freshman (7). He leads the Miners with 99 carries for 493 yards and 7 TDs in six games played this season.