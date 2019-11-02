UTEP set for North Texas in Denton

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP heads to the Metroplex this weekend when the Miners travel to face North Texas in a West Division matchup in Conference USA. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

The game will air on NFL Network with Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Ben Leber (analysis) and Ashley Stroehlein (sideline) calling all the action on Saturday afternoon. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso to hear Jon Teicher (play-by-play), Bernie Ricono (analysis) and Mando Medina (sideline).

“North Texas has a very good offense,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “They have been good in the conference for the last three or four years and it is going to be a big test for us. It will be a challenge for us, but again, I think that in a lot of ways we are getting closer and we just have to play better defensively, eliminate the mistakes on offense, continue to be balanced with what we are doing offensively, and continue to throw the ball downfield like we did last week.”

The Miners and Mean Green last met in 2018 in a game North Texas edged UTEP, 27-24, in El Paso. North Texas leads the all-time series, 15-8-3, over UTEP, with the Mean Green having won the last two meetings over the Miners entering Saturday’s matchup. The last time the Miners defeated North Texas was the 2016 season when UTEP won, 52-24, at the Sun Bowl.

PREGAME NOTES

Through the first seven games of the 2019 season, UTEP has proven to be one of the nation’s best teams when it comes to fourth down success. Entering the week, the Miners are ranked third nationally in fourth down conversion percentage (.929) after successfully converting 13 of 14 fourth down attempts up to this point of the season. UTEP’s fourth down percentage is also the best among any Conference USA team.

Offensively, the Miners are led by Treyvon Hughes, who has 97 carries for 422 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in as many games, which ranks second in C-USA and 33rd nationally. Hughes is averaging 60.3 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry this season.

Quarterback Kai Locksley established UTEP highs for completions (17), attempts (30) and passing yards (227) last week against LA Tech, while he tied his UTEP best with one passing touchdown. With a passing touchdown and rushing score, Locksley accounted for multiple touchdowns for the third time in a Miner uniform. Tre’Shon Wolf is UTEP’s leading receiver through seven games with 24 catches for 306 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. Freshman Jacob Cowing has also caught two touchdowns for the Miners, while he has eight receptions and 179 receiving yards.