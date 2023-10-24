EL PASO, Texas – UTEP will take on new Conference USA member Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday night. The Miners and Bearkats are facing each other for the first time in 20 years.

The Miners, who rank second in CUSA with 21 sacks after posting 11 the last two games, will face a winless Bearkats’ squad under tenured head coach K.C. Keeler who has 259 career wins in 29 years overall 85 career victories at SH that included a 2020 FCS National Championship. Sam Houston is playing its first season as an FBS program.

UTEP is making it first ever trip to Huntsville to take on Sam Houston, while the two programs are facing each other for only the third time ever. The Miners and Bearkats first met during the 1990 season and followed that with a 2003 contest.

UTEP (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) is coming off a 28-7 setback against rival NM State on Oct. 18. The Miners and Aggies went into the locker room tied 7-7 at halftime. But NM State ran off 21 unanswered points in the second half in the Sun Bowl. Deion Hankins was the highlight on offense, rushing for a game-high 120 yards on 16 carries, while Kanious Vaughn tied his career best with 2.0 sacks. Vaughn has 4.0 sacks the last two games, while he’s tied with Praise Amaewhule for the CUSA lead with 5.0 each. Cade McConnell made his second career start, throwing for 179 yards (15-32), however with zero turnovers.

Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4 CUSA) is coming off a 33-27 2OT loss against FIU in Huntsville on Oct. 18. The Bearkats took a 20-17 lead on a Colby Sessums 32-yard field goal with 1:24 left in the game. However, the Panthers answered with their own FG, a 36-yard make with five seconds left in regulation. Smith gave SH a 27-20 lead with a 25-yard rushing score, but FIU tied the game at 27 with a Keyone Jenkins one-yard rush. Jenkins then found Kris Mitchell on a 25-yard TD pass. The FIU defense followed with a stop, sacking SH QB Keegan Shoemaker to end the contest. Despite its record, Sam Houston has competed with the top teams in CUSA, losing 35-28 to Jax State on Sept. 28, and coming up short in a 21-16 setback at undefeated Liberty on Oct. 5. The Bearkats are averaging 13.4 points per game, while yielding 25.9 points per contest. Shoemaker has thrown for 1,322 yards and eight scores in six games played. LB Trevor Williams is one of the top tacklers in the league, tallying a team-high 85 to go along with 55 solo stops.

“As I talked to some of the other coaches in the league, Sam Houston’s not a team indicative of their record right now. They have a lot of good players. They play fast. They’ve had some really good defensive performances this year,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “They defended BYU extremely well. They defended Air Force extremely well. They have the personnel to match that. They’ve lost two overtime games. They’re a good football team that’s just trying to find what their M.O. to victory is going to be. They’ve been really close in a lot of their games and played some really good football. Offensively, they have a quarterback that’s a good playmaker.”

The contest is set for a 6 p.m. MT/7 CT kickoff in Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on ESPN2.