UTEP set for Conference USA Media Days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – College football returns to Sun Bowl Stadium in seven weeks. Just seven more Saturdays until UTEP makes their way down the Mine Shaft for kickoff against Houston Baptist on August 31.

Until then, we are left talking about college football.

The Miners are set for Conference USA Media Days on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Head coach Dana Dimel, senior offensive lineman Derron Gatewood, and senior defensive back Justin Rogers will represent UTEP at the podium.

The Miners are coming a 1-11 season in Dimel’s first season as head coach, but showed significant progress on both sides of the football after finishing 0-12 in 2017. UTEP snapped a 20-game losing streak with a win over Rice last season.

Per UTEP, there are no new updates on senior QB Kai Locksley. Locksley remains suspended from the team stemming from his arrest on June 8 in El Paso. According to court records, a court date has yet to be set. #CUSAfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 13, 2019

The biggest question mark surrounding this team heading into fall camp is the status of senior quarterback Kai Locksley. Per UTEP, Locksley remains suspended from the team after being arrested and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon on June 8. According to court records, a court date has not been set.

Locksley, who was expected to be UTEP’s starter, accounted for 12 total touchdowns in 2018.

If Locksley is to miss any playing time, senior Brandon Jones would likely be under center for UTEP’s opener. Jones tallied six total touchdowns in six games last season.

Conference USA Media Days will air on ESPN+.