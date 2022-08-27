UPDATE — EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP officials have announced that the kickoff of tonight’s football game with North Texas has been moved back and will now take place at 7:57 p.m. after a lightning strikes in the greater El Paso/Juarez area.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s highly-anticipated season opener vs. North Texas has been delayed due to lightning in the greater El Paso/Juarez region.

As of 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, the teams were not able to get on the field to warmup for at least 30 minutes; with each subsequent lightning strike, the clock starts over.

Currently in a lightning delay at the Sun Bowl. Teams aren’t able to warm up yet. pic.twitter.com/3rDq2fhC7R — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 27, 2022

After the teams are able to take the field, warmups will last for at least 30 minutes. UTEP has not announced a new kickoff time yet, as the situation is still very fluid.

Up in Las Cruces, New Mexico State’s season opener vs. Nevada has not been delayed, as of now. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.