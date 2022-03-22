EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The book has closed on Joe Golding’s first season as the head coach of the UTEP men’s basketball team. The Miners falling to Southern Utah, 82-69, in the second round of the Basketball Classic on Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center.

Didn't go our way tonight but we left it all on the court. Thank you Miners for our first 20 win season since 2014-2015.💙🧡#PicksUp I #GoldingEra pic.twitter.com/oSvz6L40Cq — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) March 23, 2022

The loss ends the Miners’ season at 20-14, their first 20-win season since 2014-15. UTEP also won a postseason game for the first time since 2009.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said Golding. “We had had a heck of a year and did a lot of good things. It’s been a challenging year, but fun year with this group. They won 20 games and people are excited about UTEP Basketball again, and that’s a credit to these guys.”

Souley Boum poured in 25 points while Keonte Kennedy (15 points) and Christian Agnew (13 points) also reached double figures in scoring. UTEP forced 14 turnovers that led to 14 points, and only had five giveaways themselves, but that wasn’t enough to overcome a hot shooting night from Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds shot 58.2 percent from the floor compared to 37.5 percent from the Miners. UTEP was also outrebounded, 38-27.

“We got off to a good start defensively and were playing well but could never get it going” said Golding. “They hit some tough shots and got going offensively and from that point we just weren’t ourselves defensively.”

Boum moved up to eighth place on the Miners’ all-time career points leaderboard with 1,458 points in a UTEP uniform.

Next up for Golding and the Miners is recruiting. UTEP’s ball coach will hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday in preparation for the 2022-23 season beginning in November.

