RUSTON, La. (KTSM) – Souley Boum recorded his first double-double (28 points, 12 rebounds) of the season, Bonke Maring provided valuable minutes late in the second half, and the UTEP men’s basketball team scored a road win at LA Tech, 63-60, at the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday.

The win marks the Miners’ (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) first win in Ruston over the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-4 C-USA) since 2004, and just the second win at LA Tech in program history. After winning just four conference road games in three years under Rodney Terry, UTEP has matched that mark in Joe Golding’s first year as the head coach. The Miners have won six road games overall this season, the most since 2013-14 (eight road wins).

“I’m really proud, this team has been resilient all year,” said Golding. “I thought we came out tonight and defended great. I’m just proud of this group up and down. Our whole gameplan was to get it to get it to the eight-minute mark and make some plays.”

The Miners held the Bulldogs to 33.9 percent (19-56 FG) from the floor and 15 points below their seasonal average. UTEP also took advantage of LA Tech finishing just 17-31 at the charity stripe, while hitting some critical free throws of their own in the final minute of regulation.

“It was just incredible fight by our guys,” said Golding. “Then we had some pressure free throws. They’ve got a good team, it was a great win for us. Credit to this team, we came in here and were resilient. I’m just proud of them.”

Maring (five points, five rebounds) and Alfred Hollins (seven points, seven rebounds) both provided a boost off the bench, while Tydus Verhoeven pitched in with nine points and five boards before fouling out late in the second half.

UTEP will shoot for back-to-back wins when they travel to Southern Miss on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. MT on ESPN+.

𝙑𝙄𝘾𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 ‼️ UTEP wins at LA Tech for the first time since 2004 and marches to 15-10, 8-5 in C-USA play😤#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/ORNpKXOkNh — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 18, 2022

