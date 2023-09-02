EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While rocking 1988 UTEP football retro throwback jerseys, UTEP brought back the Miner Magic of the 1980s and beat Incarnate Word, 28-14, to collect its first win of the season on Saturday at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP rolls up over 300 yards of rushing in a 28-14 win over Incarnate Word. Miners are at Northwestern next week in Chicago. Much-needed W to get to 1-1. pic.twitter.com/uj06r28wzZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 3, 2023

UTEP got the win they needed after a disappointing season opening loss to Jacksonville State in Week 0. UTEP is now back at .500 two games into the season with a 1-1 overall record.

UTEP junior running back Deion Hankins had a stellar outing. The Parkland High School grad rushed for a career-high 174 yards on 24 carries. Fellow running backs Torrance Burgess Jr. and Mike Franklin combined for 138 rushing yards and each had a rushing touchdown on the night.

UTEP ran a total of 63 plays in the game. 50 of them were run plays and the other 13 were pass plays. UTEP senior quarterback Gavin Hardison completed 10 of those passes with two of them being touchdown completions for a quiet, but efficient, performance that saw him total up 94 passing yards.

Tyrin Smith led all UTEP receivers in Saturday’s game with 49 receiving yards and a touchdown reception that put the Miners up 21-14 in the 3rd quarter with 6:40 to go.

Incarnate Word threw for 245 yards and rushed for 63. Brandon Porter recorded the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the game to put them up 7-0 over UTEP with 10:46 to go. Tre Siggers put UIW up 14-7 in the 2nd quarter after a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight led the Miners’ defense in tackles with 16 total (10 solo) and one sack. UTEP junior cornerback Trez Moore ended UIW’s final drive up the game as he picked off Zach Calzada in the 4th quarter with 2:44 left in the game. That was Moore’s first interception of the season.

Up next, UTEP (1-1, 0-1 Conference USA) will prepare to play its next pair of games on its schedule on the road. First with a game in Evanston, Illinois as the Miners will take on Big 10 member Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 9.