EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football will play Utah State in a two game, home-and-home series in 2025 and 2028. UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and Utah State interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee made the announcement on Thursday.

The first meeting will be played on Aug. 30, 2025, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. The second meeting will be played on Sept. 9, 2028, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

“It’s good for us to play Mountain West programs for various reasons, including recruiting,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “Utah State has been a good program out there in Logan. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

UTEP and Utah State have only met three times before. First meeting came Sept. 17, 1960, when Utah State grabbed a 20-7 win over UTEP. Second meeting came in 1961 and Utah State took a 21-6 victory over UTEP. The latest meeting came in 2014. Both programs met in the 2014 New Mexico Bowl. UTEP suffered a 21-6 loss to Utah State.