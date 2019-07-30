UTEP running back Wadley sidelined for 2019 season

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTEP senior running back Quardraiz Wadley will sit out the entire 2019 football season due to a toe injury, head coach Dana Dimel announced on Monday.

Wadley suffered the injury during summer conditioning and will require surgery, sidelining the Kennedale, Texas native for the entirety of the upcoming season.

“This is an unfortunate incident for our team and this young man during preparations for the 2019 season,” Dimel said. “Quardraiz will head to California this week to receive medical attention from one of the best doctors in the country. He will be out for this coming season, but he will have the opportunity to redshirt and come back for his senior season in 2020.”

Wadley led the Miners in 2018 with 627 rushing yards on 123 attempts and seven rushing touchdowns. Last week, Wadley was named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. Wadley has played in 26 games over the course of his Miner career, totaling 228 carries for 1,072 yards (4.7 ypc) and eight rushing touchdowns.

Without Wadley, freshman Deion Hankins could immediately factor into the Miners’ rushing attack in 2019. The Parkland graduate is the all-time leading rusher in the city of El Paso and UTEP is hopeful that Hankins can play a big role.

“We are expecting and hoping that Deion can come in and play for us as a freshman,” Dimel said. “He’s been with us all summer and had a tremendous summer. There’s not any reason that we’ve seen that Deion can’t come in and really help as a freshman and we’re pleased about that. He’s a mature guy and he’s in physical shape and he’s strong. He squatted 405 pounds for eight reps two weeks ago in the weight room, that’s a strong young guy. There’s a lot of power in his body.”

UTEP opens fall camp on Friday, Aug. 2 as the Miners prepare for the 2019 season opener versus Houston Baptist on Aug. 31 at the Sun Bowl.