UTEP running back Deion Hankins will be game-time decision vs. ACU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What was once considered a position of strength and depth for UTEP is now lacking the latter. Redshirt running back Deion Hankins is considered a game-time decision this week against Abilene Christian (ACU), after injuring his leg in practice on Tuesday.

Hankins, who rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in UTEP’s Week 1 win over Stephen F. Austin, missed practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday. The Miners have had their most success running the football with Hankins as the featured power back.

When asked on Wednesday what was Hankins’ status for Saturday’s game against ACU, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel responded, “I’m not going to talk about Deion [Hankins] right now.”

The Miners are already down one running back. Last week, senior Quardraiz Wadley opted out of the 2020 season after reinjuring his foot in the Miners’ opener against the Lumberjacks. If Hankins is forced to miss time, senior Joshua Fields and junior Reynaldo Flores will split most of the work in the backfield.

UTEP is looking to start the season 2-0 at home for the first time since 2010. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sun Bowl Stadium and the game will air on ESPN+.