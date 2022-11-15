EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday.

The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 steals. Otis Frazier led all scorers with a career-high 23 points in the win.

Jamari Sibley and Kevin Kalu both had 13 points and Ze’Rik Onyema chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for UTEP (2-1).

“Five or six times we were diving for loose balls in the first half, and it probably happened another five or six times in the second half,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “You have a tendency in games like this when the score is getting away to not make those plays, and I was really, really impressed with our guys with that. That’s an identity of our program, to be first on the floor.”

The 32 turnovers UTEP forced was the most forced by the Miners since a win over Norfolk State in 2009. It led to a 44-8 Miner margin for points off turnovers. UTEP also had a 28-3 advantage on fastbreak points and 51-25 differential on bench scoring.

UTEP shot 59% from the floor and all 12 players that saw the floor found their way into the score sheet for the Miners. On 39 made field goals, UTEP had 21 assists and just 12 turnovers.

“I thought our ball movement was really good tonight,” Golding said. “We had 21 assists and only 12 turnovers. We turned them over 32 times, that’s really good.”

Sul Ross State has five former El Paso high school basketball stars on its roster, as well as a sixth El Pasoan (Jake Lopez) on its coaching staff.

All five played for the Lobos on Tuesday, as Canutillo graduate Julian Paredes led Sul Ross with 16 points. Christian Nevarez (Americas) had five points, Omar Ibarra (Ysleta) had four points, Mitchell Martinez (Eastwood) had one point and Manny Florez (Chapin) played four minutes but did not record another statistic.

It's a cool homecoming tonight for 5 Sul Ross basketball players from El Paso as they play UTEP at 7 pm. @Julian_33_24 (Canutillo), @Omar_Ibarra24 (Ysleta), @_Meeeshhh (Eastwood), @Ballin_Chriss (Americas) and Manny Flores (@ChapinBoysBBall) were all high school stars in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/Nlhva66QL7 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 15, 2022

UTEP is now off for a week before playing host to the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock with games against Alcorn State (Nov. 22), CSU-Bakersfield (Nov. 23) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 25).