EL PASO, Texas – UTEP, coming off its first-ever win in the Eastern Time Zone, will look to win at Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech for the first time in 18 seasons on Saturday.

The contest will be streamed on ESPN+. After winning at Conference USA foe Charlotte, UTEP is looking to win its second consecutive road conference game for the first time since the 2005 season.

After starting the season 1-3, the Miners have gotten themselves back to .500 on the season and are looking to get above the .500 mark for the first time in the 2022 season. As of Thursday night, UTEP is a three-point underdog to the Bulldogs.

LA Tech is just 1-3 on the season, but two of their losses came to Clemson and Missouri, respectively; the other came to South Alabama, which nearly upset UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Due to those facts, UTEP is on high alert with the Bulldogs.

“Anything that we’ve learned, we can’t judge a team based off their record. We had the same record (1-3) and we beat Boise State because we believed,” said UTEP offensive lineman Justin Mayers. “This game, no matter who it is, LA Tech in past years has always come out and tried to hit us. We have to hit harder and come out with the win on Saturday.”

UTEP (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) is coming off a victory at Charlotte, 41-35, on Oct. 1. The Miners won their first-ever game in the Eastern Time Zone after scoring their most points since the last game of the 2020 season. UTEP rushed for 252 yards led by Deion Hankins’s game-high 112 yards. The highlight of the evening was Jadrian Taylor’s fumble return in which the 6-1, 246-pound DE scooped up the ball and darted 100 yards to pay dirt.

Tyrice Knight also scored on a scoop-and-score that was caused by a Taylor sack-strip of Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds. Gavin Hardison matched his career high with three touchdown passes, finding Tyrin Smith for two of those scores and the third to Trent Thompson.

LA Tech (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) is coming off a bye week following a 38-14 loss at South Alabama on Sept. 24. The Bulldogs tallied 308 yards of total offense, while yielding 389. LA Tech starting QB Parker McNeil tossed four interceptions with two scores.

Smoke Harris (4 rec., 84 yards) and Griffin Hebert (5 rec., 49 yards) each hauled in touchdowns. Tre Harris recorded six receptions for 85 yards – both game highs. DB BeeJay Williamson led the way with nine tackles.

The Miners are looking for their first win in Ruston since the 2004 season. UTEP defeated LA Tech, 19-3, last in season in El Paso. It was the first victory for the Miners against the Bulldogs in El Paso since the 1939 season.

“We have another challenge ahead of us, another road game, back-to-back road games outside the state of Texas. So again, it’ll be against a team that has a good passing attack, runs the ball well, really talented receivers, big, tall quarterback with a very strong arm. The running backs got good shiftiness and speed to them,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “Defensively, they’re very athletic on defense and have a lot of returners from last year’s defense, a very experienced defense with some new faces in there. But the new faces are athletic. They have a lot of depth on their defensive football team. It’s a big challenge for us going into another road conference game here as we go into this week.”

UTEP and LA Tech will kickoff at 5 p.m. MT in Ruston on Saturday night.