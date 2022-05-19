EL PASO – At the request of Conference USA, UTEP at Rice, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3.

Additional information will be provided at a later date, but generally, games changed to different days are done to accommodate a national television broadcast. A similar move was made for UTEP’s home game vs Boise State in September, moving it from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 23.

UTEP last played a regular-season game on Thursday in 2012 when the Miners played at Tulsa on Oct. 11.

The Miners defeated the Owls last season, 38-28, on Nov. 20 in the Sun Bowl. UTEP was scheduled to play at Rice back in 2020, but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Miners defeated the Owls 34-26 on Nov. 3, 2018 in Houston during UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel’s first season at the helm. The victory was also his first as the Miners’ head coach.