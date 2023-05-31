DALLAS – Conference USA announced its 2023 football broadcast schedule, which includes 10 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners.



Seven of the Miners’ games will be televised and/or streamed on the family of ESPN Platforms, as all three Wednesday night contests will be televised on ESPN2. UTEP will play a trio of contests on the CBS Sports Network.

All UTEP’s home games will be 7 p.m. MT kickoffs, except for the home finale at 1:30 p.m. MT against Liberty.



UTEP will open the 2023 season on the road at new C-USA member Jax State on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBSSN during “Week Zero.”



The Miners welcome Incarnate Word to the Sun City for the home opener on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

The Miners will hit the road to take on a pair of Wildcats – at Northwestern (Sept. 9) on the Big Ten Network at 1:30 p.m. MT, and at Arizona (Sept. 16) on the Pac-12 Network at 9 p.m. MT.

UTEP returns to the 915 to host UNLV on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. MT on one of the family of ESPN Platforms. Games listed as “EPSN Platforms” will be part of the ESPN’s 12-day picks and can be flipped to an ESPN linear network.

A game under the Friday night lights is on tap next, as UTEP will host LA Tech in its league home opener on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. MT on CBSSN.

The three Wednesday night games on ESPN2 start on Oct. 11 at FIU (5:30 p.m. MT), following with a home contest against I-10 rival NM State on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. MT., while the third and final mid-week game is at Sam Houston (6 p.m. MT).

Saturday contests return as the Miners will take on WKU in the Sun Bowl Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. MT on one of the ESPN Platforms.

UTEP will play its final league road contest at Middle Tennessee Nov. 18 on one of the ESPN Platforms at Noon MT.

The Miners will wrap up the regular season in the Sun City against new C-USA member Liberty on “Senior Day” (Sat., Nov. 25) at 1:30 p.m. MT on CBSSN.

2023 UTEP FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TV/STREAM TIME

Sat., Aug. 26 at Jax State* CBSSN 3:30 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 2 vs. Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 9 at Northwestern Big Ten Network 1:30 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 16 at Arizona Pac-12 Network 9:00 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 23 vs. UNLV ESPN Platforms 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 29 vs. LA Tech* CBSSN 7:00 p.m. MT

Wed., Oct. 11 at FIU* ESPN2 5:30 p.m. MT

Wed., Oct. 18 vs. NM State* ESPN2 7:00 p.m. MT

Wed., Oct. 25 at Sam Houston* ESPN2 6:00 p.m. MT

Sat., Nov. 4 vs. WKU* ESPN Platforms 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Nov. 18 at MT* ESPN Platforms 12:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Nov. 25 vs. Liberty* CBSSN 1:30 p.m. MT

*Conference USA contest | bye weeks: Oct. 7 & Nov. 11

NOTE: Games listed as ESPN Platforms will be part of the ESPN’s 12-day picks and can be flipped to an ESPN linear network.