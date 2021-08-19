UTEP releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the college football season set to kickoff in a little over a week, it can only mean one thing… college basketball is on its heels.

UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding announced the Miners’ full 2021-22 schedule on Thursday with the season opener against Western New Mexico scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP will then renew its rivalry at New Mexico State in the Battle of I-10 for the first time in two years on Nov. 13.

“We have set up a very exciting and challenging schedule for this upcoming season,” Golding said. “We will be tested in nonconference play each night we take the court that will prepare us for conference play. I look forward to the challenging Conference USA schedule. We have the upmost respect for every player and coach in this league. I’m also looking forward to playing at home in the Don in front of the best fans in the country! We will need Miner Nation there to defend home court this season. The players and myself can’t wait for November 9 to get here.”



The Miners will play a total of 17 home games — eight non-conference games and nine Conference USA contests. In addition to Western New Mexico, UTEP will host Northern New Mexico, UC Riverside and Florida A&M as part of the Golden Turkey Classic in El Paso, New Mexico State, McNeese State, followed by NC Central in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners will begin their Conference USA home slate on Jan. 6 against LA Tech, followed by league home games against Southern Miss, UTSA, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, UAB, Rice and North Texas.

In addition to their home-and-home with New Mexico State, UTEP will play non-conference road games at Pacific, Kansas and New Mexico. The Miners will begin Conference USA play on the road at UAB on Dec. 30, followed by league road games at Middle Tennessee, Charlotte, Old Dominion, UTSA, North Texas, Rice, LA Tech and Southern Miss.



UTEP will have a pair of byes on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. The 2022 Conference USA Tournament is set for March 8-12, 2022, and will be held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.



Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.